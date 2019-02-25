Man suffers serious head injuries in Brimington assault

Police are appealing for information after a man received serious head injuries in an assault in Brimington.

The incident is believed to have happened between 11pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday February 13.

The victim will require ongoing hospital treatment for his injuries

A 34-year-old man received serious head injuries, which require ongoing hospital treatment.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has dash cam footage or CCTV that covers the Wayside, Landsdowne Road and Downlands areas of Brimington.

Any video footage should be downloaded to an external device and stored safely for an officer to view.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19000081780 and the name of the officer in the case, DSI Annie Branson, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.