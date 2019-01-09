Man suffers injuries after being bitten by dog in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for information after a man was bitten by a dog in Chesterfield.

The incident happened in Brimington Road, Tapton, at 11.15pm on New Year's Eve.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "The man was walking along the road with his wife when they were approached by a long-haired border collie, which was off the lead. Two women were with the dog, walking eight to 10 metres behind.

"The victim told officers he put out his hand to the black-and-white dog, and was bitten, causing minor injuries.

"We are keen to speak to two women who were with the dog or anyone who may have witnessed the incident."

Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*715 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Mark Webb, in any correspondence.