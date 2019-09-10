Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Derbyshire village

Police investigating an assault with left a man with facial injuries have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak.

A 42-year-old man was assaulted on Draycott Road in Sawley on August 25 at around 9.50pm.

A man suffered facial injuries in the assault

Police would like to speak to the man pictured about the incident as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

READ MORE: Derbyshire police investigate after break-ins and attempted burglaries

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*452280, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Suicide in Derbyshire is on the up- Chesterfield residents who've lost loved ones speak out on what must be done to save lives

Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to