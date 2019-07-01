Man still in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted in Chesterfield

A man is still in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted in Chesterfield.

Police were called by the ambulance service to reports that a man had been found on Highfield Lane with a serious head injury.

MORE NEWS: Appeal after man threatened Chesterfield shop staff during robbery

It is believed that the man, a 47-year-old from Chesterfield, was the victim of an assault that took place outside Birchover Court at around 9.15pm on Thursday, June 27.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, as well as any drivers who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information should contact police, quoting the reference number 19*333851, by calling 101.