Man sought in connection with thefts in Sheffield and Derbyshire

South Yorkshire Police are asking for your help to trace a man who could assist with two of their investigations – a burglary in Sheffield and stolen vehicle from Derbyshire.

On Monday, January 14 at 2.05pm a man had his tools stolen whilst visiting a customer’s address on Newfield Lane in Dore in Sheffield.

The man they are appealing to find, shown in the images, was captured on CCTV close to the incident. Police believe he could provide information in to what happened.

On Sunday April 7, during a football match, numerous wallets and car keys were stolen from the changing rooms of a college in Derbyshire.

After stealing the keys from the changing rooms, the offender left the scene in a grey AUDI TT with the registration number FL65 LHW.

The stolen cards have since been used at three locations in the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield. The Audi is still outstanding.

Police believe that the same man could hold information to the second incident as he was again captured on CCTV nearby. Do you know him?

If you have any information, please contact 101- South Yorkshire Police quoting Investigation Number 14/16769/19 or call 101 - Derbyshire Police quoting occurrence number 19000176498.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers.