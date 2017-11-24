Man sought in connection with thefts from Renishaw van

Derbyshire police are appealing for information after items were stolen from a van in Canalside, Renishaw.

The incident occurred on Friday, October 20 between 7.40pm and 7.45pm.

Police want to speak to the driver of a silver vehicle, possibly a silver Golf Mark IV with black alloys, (pictured) in connection with this crime.Anyone with information about the incident, or who recognises the silver vehicle should speak with the officer in the case, PC Craig Allinson, by calling 101 and quoting reference number 17000461644. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.