Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to him in connection with an assault in a Chesterfield pub beer garden.

Pic: Derbyshire Police.

It happened on the evening of Sunday, August 25.

A male entered a pub on Saltergate and carried out an assault, leaving the victim injured.

If you recognise him, call 101, quoting incident number 19000452158.

