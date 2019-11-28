Man slapped with five year ban from North East Derbyshire town

A man has been slapped with a five year ban from a North East Derbyshire village.

Ricky Whitehead received a Criminal Behaviour Order from North Derbyshire’s Magistrates’ Court.

Under the order, he is forbidden from entering certain areas of the district, including Main Road in Renishaw.

The order will be in place for five years.

A spokesman for Killamarsh and Eckington Police said: “If you see this man anywhere in the exclusion zone, contact us on 101.”

READ MORE: PENSIONER DIES IN DERBYSHIRE CRASH