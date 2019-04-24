Man sexually exposed himself to woman in Shipley Park

Police officers are appealing for information after reports of a sexual exposure near the children's play area in Shipley Park.

The incident happened between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Friday, March 29.

A woman walked past a man near to the children’s play area when he sexually exposed himself to her.

The man is described as in his late 20s, approximately 5ft 8in, and with brown hair. He was thought to have been wearing brown coloured jogging bottoms and a dark hooded jacket.

Did you see anyone matching this description, or do you have any information which could help officers with their enquiries? If so, please get in touch.

Contact the police using one of the non-emergency contact methods, quoting reference number 19*174979.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.