Man robs post office in Derbyshire village

Derbyshire police are hunting a man following a robbery at a post office in Chinley.

At 2.50pm yesterday (Monday July 8), a man walked into the post office, in Green Lane, and threatened a member of staff and demanded money.

The staff member handed over a quantity of cash and the man left.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with dark facial stubble. He was wearing a dark-coloured Nike hoodie, with the hood up.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any other information about the incident, contact Detective Constable Toby Maddock quoting reference number 19*354943.