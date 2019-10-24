Man punched woman unconscious in Worksop street

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was punched and knocked unconscious by a man in Worksop.

It happened near to the British Heart Foundation, on Bridge Place, at around 3.30am on Sunday 29 September 2019.

Bridge Place Worksop

The 20-year-old victim was taken to hospital and was subsequently discharged.

PC Kerry Eames said: "The suspect had been involved in an altercation outside Mac & Co on Bridge Place earlier that evening and was ejected.

"He is white, aged in his late 20s, 6ft tall and of medium build. He has short dark blonde hair and was wearing a blue and white jacket with red shoulders.

"Our enquiries are ongoing. We’re urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, if they haven’t already come forward, or anyone who recognises the suspect from the description given, to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 137 of 29 September 2019."