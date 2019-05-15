Man punched, kicked and robbed in Shirebrook

A man was punched and kicked and had his gold chain stolen at his home in Shirebrook.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was approached in his back garden, off Warren Terrace, at about 9.50pm on Sunday, May 12 by three men wearing balaclavas. He was punched and kicked and had a distinctive heavy gold chain stolen from around his neck.

Officers are urging anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any information about the incident, to come forward.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote the reference number 19000245635 in any correspondence.