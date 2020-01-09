Man punched and slashed across the face with a knife in Chesterfield park attack

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered facial injuries in an assault involving a ‘knife’ at a Chesterfield park.

The 39-year-old had been walking in Holmebrook Valley Park, on a path near to the stream, at around 1.30pm yesterday (Wednesdaym January 9) when he was approached by two men.

The alleged assault happened in Holmebrook Valley Park. Pic by Google Images.

They are reported to have said something to the victim, punched him and attacked him with what is believed to be a knife.

The victim suffered cuts to the face, and was treated in hospital before being discharged.

Both men are described as being white, wearing dark tracksuits and snoods. It is thought they ran off across a field in the direction of the football pitches.

Acting Inspector Colin McInulty, of the Chesterfield Local Policing Unit, said: “It is possible the park would have been busy at the time and we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard the incident, or noticed anything suspicious.

“We would also like to reassure local residents and park users that at this time we believe this is an isolated incident, and officers from our local Safer Neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out increased patrols of the area.”

Insp. McInulty added: “If you do see our Safer Neighbourhood officers out and about and have any concerns about activity in the park please don’t hesitate to speak to them or to contact us.”

If you have any information, call 101, quoting reference number 20*14196 and officer in the case, DC Claire Whitbread.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.