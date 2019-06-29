Man posing as window cleaner ‘breaks into home’ near Chesterfield

Police have released a CCTV still of a man they want to speak to in conncection with a break-in near Chesterfield.

It happened yesterday (Friday, June 28) between 12pm-1.30pm.

Who is he?

A man entered a property on Station New Road, Old Tupton and stole items.

Officers said: “A local resident has supplied us with a CCTV still of a male that we would like to speak to in relation to this.

“The male is seen to be carrying a ladder and bucket and looks to be a window cleaner- although he definitely hasn’t cleaned any windows.

“If you know who the male is or you live in the area and have any CCTV then please contact us on 101.

“Ask for PC 2822 Hardwick and quote reference number 19000335546.”

READ MORE: APPEAL AFTER MAN IN ‘TRILBY STYLE HAT’ TRASHES CHICKEN COOP IN WHITWELL