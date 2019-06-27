Man on the run after axe attack in street

A man is on the run today after an axe attack in a street.

Violence flared in New Cross Walk, Woodhouse, Sheffield, just after 6.30pm yesterday and a 41-year-old man was attacked by another man.

The culprit remains at large.

His victim suffered minor injuries to his back and pelvis and was taken to hospital by ambulance but the axe is not believed to have penetrated his skin.Around 25 minutes after the attack, police officers stopped a car on the nearby Severnside estate and arrested the driver – a 37 year-old woman – on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She remains in police custody this afternoon.

Inspector Andrew Bagshaw said: “I would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated attack where the two men involved are known to each other. There is believed to be no risk to the wider public.”