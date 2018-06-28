Man left with serious injuries after 'brutal attack' in Chesterfield home

A 46-year-old man was left with mutiple serious injuires after he was attacked in his home in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Constabulary were called by hospital staff after a man was admitted to hospital with multiple injuries including a fractured cheekbone and fractured elbow.

It is believed that the 46-year-old victim suffered these injuries at his home in Longcroft Court, Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield, on Thursday, June 7.

A police spokesman who has just launched an appeal said: "We need your help to find who is responsible for a sustained and brutal attack that left a man with serious injuries.

"We are appealing for anyone with any information about this attack to contact us on the 101 non-emergency number and ask for DC Elizabeth Cross with reference 18*269299."