Man left with broken jaw after teen yob attack in Derbyshire town

A man has told how he was attacked in Heanor by a gang of up to 15 teen yobs and left unconscious with a broken jaw.

Garry Longdon, 57, went to pick up a pizza as he walked home from the pub.

He said that as left the takeaway, he passed the group of teenagers - girls and boys - gathered outside and one of them tried to trip him up. Mr Longdon said that he asked what the problem was and claims one of the group swore at him and attacked him.

Mr Longdon said: “This was the signal for around 12-15 youngsters to pile in and start kicking me and stamping on me as I fell to the ground. They were aiming for my head and I was doing all I could to stop them from making contact and found myself drifting in and out of consciousness.

“Then three people came running up to help and the group ran off. I was helped back into the takeaway shop and even then one of the teenagers came back and punched me in the throat again. The police arrived within about 10 minutes.”

The sickening assault happened in Market Place.

Mr Longdon said: “They sent for an ambulance and I was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital where I was given a brain scan, in case there was a brain bleed, and X-rays which revealed a fractured cheek bone and jaw.

Mr Longdon, who is a well-known figure in the town as he runs Heanor Mini Skips, said he has received hundreds of messages from well-wishers and also people anxious to see the culprits get punished.

He said: “I am still waiting to make a statement to the police about the incident and I am telling people they should leave any action to the police but I think they want to know that the people responsible have been arrested.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said officers were called to reports of an assault in Heanor Market Place on Friday, December 28, at around 8.45pm.

“Officers carried out a number of enquiries and a 17-year-old Heanor teenager has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about what happened.

“You can contact police by phoning 101 and quoting 18*628983 in any correspondence.”