Man killed in Derbyshire flat fire is named

A man who died after a fire at a Derbyshire property has been named by police.

Peter Jeffries, 51, from Long Eaton, died in hospital after a fire at a flat on Lynden Avenue in the town on June 22.

Police were called at 5.40am that day, to reports of a fire in which someone was trapped. On attendance Mr Jeffries was found with burn injuries and taken to hospital.

Two people were arrested in connection with the alleged incident and have since been released on bail.

Officers are appealing for information, and CCTV from the area. Anyone who can help is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*328726 by calling 101, or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.