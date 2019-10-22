Man jailed for robbing Derbyshire petrol station at knifepoint

A robber has been jailed for almost three years after he targeted a petrol station at knifepoint

Darren Clarke (34) admitted robbing Morrisons petrol station, in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, on Saturday September 21.

Police were called to the station at 10.20pm that night by staff who said that a man had come in, produced a knife and demanded the till while an accomplice waited at the door.

The member of staff handed the robber cash from the till and the pair drove off in a Renault Clio.

Police circulated details of the Clio and officers saw it in Long Eaton, stopping it in Halesmere Road. Both men got out and ran off but Clark, of Clarence Road, Long Eaton, was detained.

At Derby Crown Court on Monday 21 October, Clark was sentenced to 34 months in prison after he admitted robbery, having a knife in public, damaging a police car by repeatedly spitting inside, taking a car without consent, theft from a shop and breaching a conditional discharge which was imposed on him earlier in the year for another crime.