Man jailed after threatening to set fire to a police officer in a Derbyshire town

Armed police were called after a man threatened to set fire to a police officer.

Stephan Watkinson held a aerosol can and a lighter in a Heanor street while carrying out the threat in November 2019.

The officer feared for their safety and firearms teams had to be deployed to the scene, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard.

The 24-year-old carried out the threat just two days after assaulting his ex-partner, the Derby Telegraph has reported.

District Judge Andrew Meachin, who presided over the case, told Watkinson that "prison was inevitable" and handed him a custodial sentence for his actions.

Peter Bettany, prosecuting, told the court the first incident took place on November 21.

He said Watkinson went to his former partner's address and wanted to "get in". Watkinson went on to assault his ex, causing her minor injuries which turned into bruising.

He told the court that two days later, on November 23, police were called to another incident at a different address, in Langely Mill, Heanor.

He said: "The defendant started swearing at an officer saying 'touch me and I will hit you, I swear to God, I will knock you out'.

"He then said 'I will set you on fire'. He pulled something out of his pocket which was an aerosol can and a lighter. This caused the officer to fear for their safety.

"Firearms officers attended and he didn't put down the items until they were taken off him by the firearms officers."

Mr Bettany said he was interviewed about the matters and admitted them all.

Julie Page, mitigating, told the court Watkinson had mental health issues.

Watkinson, of High Street, Heanor, pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault of an emergency worker and one charge of assault by beating.

District Judge Meachin handed Watkinson eight weeks in prison for the assault by beating and a further 12 weeks in jail for the common assault of the emergency worker.

These sentences would run consecutively, giving him a total of 20 weeks in custody.

A restraining order was also imposed for two years not to contact the victim in the case directly or indirectly or to go to the street of her address.