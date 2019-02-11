Man jailed after hitting pedestrian in Audi and catapulting him 60 feet in the air before fleeing scene - video

A driver who struck a pedestrian, catapulting him more than 60 feet through the air, has been jailed for three years and four months.

Haider Mirza, 21, of Crewe Steet, Normanton, was driving along Normanton Road at about 7.30pm on November 5, 2017, in an Audi A3, when he hit a 29-year-old man and failed to stop at the scene.

The 29-year-old victim sustained serious, life-changing injuries which he is still recovering from.

Mirza was arrested and charged in December 2018 and pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

As well as his jail sentence, Mirza has also been disqualified from driving for three years and eight months.

Detective Sergeant, Darren Muggleton, of Derbyshire police, said: “When Haider Mirza drove at speed along Normanton Road and struck a pedestrian with his car, he will have been in no doubt that the victim would have been left with at best, extremely serious injuries. At worst, he could have been killed.

“To this day, it still amazes me that the victim survived being struck at such speed and thrown so far through the air, and I’m sure anyone who watched the footage will have been equally as shocked. It is only by luck that we are not talking about somebody’s death.

“Mr Yousif was left with significant, life-changing and ongoing injuries as a result of what Mirza did. Not only did Mirza leave the scene of a serious collision, but he then failed to come forward despite numerous appeals for information.

“I’m pleased that he is now facing justice for what he did and I hope this sentence sends a message that we will do everything we can to find people who commit offences such as these, and put them before the courts.”