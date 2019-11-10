Man injured after 'shooting' in Derbyshire town

Detectives are appealing for information after reports of a shooting in a Derbyshire town.

Officers were called to what they have described as a 'disturbance' at a house in Norwood Crescent shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

Police on Norwood Crescent in Killamarsh.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "A man was injured during the disturbance and was treated by ambulance crews at the scene, before being taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

"Our investigation into the circumstances are in their early stages but we want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or might have information that could help.

"If you can help, call us on 101 and quote incident 1322 of November 9."

A Killamarsh woman, who did not want to be identified, said: "Someone was shot late last night.

"It's very unusual as it's normally a very quiet neighbourhood."

A man, who also did not wish to be named, said: "I heard three shots."

