Man in court accused of murdering Chesterfield woman's baby

A man accused of murdering the baby of a Chesterfield woman is facing a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Jonathan Garner, 26, of Thirlmere Avenue, west Hull, who is the ex-partner of the child’s mother, has been charged with murder and failing to protect the baby.

The child’s mother Samantha Gregson, 26, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, faces a charge during the trial of failing to protect the baby

The case was previously considered at Hull crown court and a six-week trial is expected to be heard from today, Wednesday, October 2, at Sheffield Crown Court.