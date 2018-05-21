Man hospitalised after attack on couple in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged attack on a couple in Chesterfield.

A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were attacked by six men on Holywell Street, last Sunday (May 13).

The man is thought to have been dragged into the road where he was punched and kicked multiple times on the floor in the incident at around 4.30am.

He received hospital treatment for injuries to his face, head, shoulder, legs and back.

Police are trying to trace a taxi driver they believe shouted at the men but had not yet come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Angie Dawson on 101, quoting reference 18000217647.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.