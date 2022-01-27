Man hit by vehicle in Chesterfield remains critically ill in hospital
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Chesterfield remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, which took place on Markham Road at about 5.50pm on Saturday, January 22.
Officers were first alerted by ‘reports of a man who had been hit by a vehicle’ and he was taken to hospital suffering serious injuries.
The road was closed in both directions while investigations were carried out.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said today that there has been no update in his condition and he remains critical.
“We would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV from the area at the time,” the Force previously said.
“If you have any information which you think could help, contact us on the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 22*42515.”
