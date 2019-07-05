Man due in court charged with murder of Chesterfield pensioner Graham Snell

A man is due in court this morning charged with the murder of Chesterfield pensioner Graham Snell.

Daniel Walsh, 29, of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, faces one count of murder and will appear at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court this morning.

Graham Snell

Mr Snell, 71, was reported missing on June 30, having last been seen alive on Wednesday June 19 in Chesterfield town centre.

Police said earlier this week that information came to light during their enquries into Mr Snell's whereabouts that "changed the investigation from one of a missing person to one of murder."

Searches have taken place in and around Mr Snell's home on Marsden Street and on Oakamoor Close.

And police said yesterday: "During those searches the body of what is believed to be Mr Snell has been found. Formal identification has yet to take place, however, Mr Snell’s family have been made aware.

"Our thoughts are with them at this time and they are being supported by specialist officers."