Man due in court after van crashes into people queuing outside Derbyshire food bank

A man has been charged after a van crashed into a number of people queuing outside a Derbyshire food bank.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a van and a number of people outside Kirk Hallam Community Hall on Kenilworth Drive, Kirk Hallam, at 9am on Friday, July 5.

The incident occurred on Friday morning

Martin Casey, 37, from Long Eaton, was arrested at the scene of the incident and has now been charged with the following offences:

- One count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously

- One count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent

- One count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

- Three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to do grievous bodily harm

He has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court at 10am this morning (Monday).

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that may be of help to the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference number 19*348867, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.