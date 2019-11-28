Man dies following disturbance in North Derbyshire town

A 44-year-old man has died in hospital following an incident in Holbrook Street, Heanor.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at Holbrook Street, Heanor at around 12.30am on, Tuesday, November 19.

At the scene officers found Mark Pierce unconscious, along with another man, aged 26, who suffered a head injury after allegedly being struck with a baseball bat.

Mr Pierce was taken to Queens Medical Centre where he died on Wednesday, November 20.

His family and friends are receiving support from specialist officers.

Two men, aged 59 and 26, both from Heanor, have been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident. The incident has been referred to the IOPC by the force.

An inquest was opened and ajourned in Chesterfield yesterday (Wednesday November 27).

