Man dies and woman in critical condition in M1 horror crash between Mansfield and Chesterfield

A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition following a crash involving a car and a lorry on the M1.

At around 4am this morning a Volvo XC90 and a DAF HGV lorry were travelling along the M1 northbound near to Junction 28 when they collided.

Emergency services attended and a 70-year-old man, the driver of the Volvo, died at the scene.

A woman who was the passenger was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed for a number of hours whilst emergency services and Highways England worked to carry out their investigation and clear the scene.

The road re-opened after nine hours of closure at 1.20pm.

Anyone with information relating to the collision or with dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 87 of 4 October.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

