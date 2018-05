A man has appeared in court in connection with the attempted murder and rape of a woman in a Derbyshire town.

Anthony Dealey appeared at Derby Crown Court today and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, rape, robbery and sexual assault.

The 42-year-old, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, will stand trial at Derby Crown Court from September 17.

The alleged offences took place in the early hours of the morning on November 26, 2017 on Queens Avenue in Ilkeston.