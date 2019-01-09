Man charged with string of offences after being stopped by police in Derbyshire

A 40-year-old man has been charged with a string of offences after being stopped by police in Derbyshire.

Mark Joseph Seaton has been charged with burglary, three thefts, possession of a bladed article, a public order offence, three counts of disqualified driving, two counts of dangerous driving and two counts of driving without insurance as well as failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He has been remanded in custody.

His arrest yesterday came about after police in Nottinghamshire alerted officers in Derbyshire that a theft had been committed and the suspect vehicle was heading into the county.