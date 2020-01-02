Man charged with murder after two people stabbed to death in Derbyshire home on New Year’s Day​​​​​​​

A man has been charged with murdering two people after they were found stabbed to death at a Derbyshire home in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Rhys Hancock, 39, has been charged with killing Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths, after the pair were found fatally stabbed at an address in the village of Duffield, near Belper.

Mr Hancock, of Portland Street, Etwall, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court in Derby on Friday.

Mrs Hancock, also 39 and from Duffield, and father-of-two Martin Griffiths, 48, from Derby, were discovered at the detached property on New Zealand Lane after officers from Derbyshire Constabulary were called at 4.11am.

Mr Griffiths and Mrs Hancock, whose maiden name was Almey, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained cordoned off for much of the morning while officers carried out their investigations into the double murder.