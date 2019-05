A man was allegedly two times over the legal alcohol limit when he was arrested for drink driving in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Roads policing Unit collared the driver of this BMW last night.

The unit tweeted: “Chesterfield. Attempts to turn round in a one way section of Chatsworth Road. Drives into the kerb.

“Driver been on the ale, blows 84 roadside and 60 in custody. Limit 35. This is the third time he has been charged with drink driving. “