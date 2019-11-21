Man charged with dangerous driving in Derbyshire after overturning stolen car

A man has been charged with stealing a vehicle and dangerous driving after allegedly failing to stop for police in Derbyshire before eventually crashing.

Police spotted and pursued the vehicle between Long Eaton and Sawley on Tuesday.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to police custody.

Police have now charged Wayne Pickford, 43, of no fixed abode, with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop, no insurance and dangerous driving.

He has been remanded to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today at 10am.