Man charged with attempting to steal from cash machine

A man has been arrested and charged with attempting to steal from a cash machine in Whitwell.

Andrew Ian Cooper, 30, of Hardwick Road East, Worksop, was arrested on Thursday, November 23 in connection with an attempt to get in to an ATM at The Coop on Spring Street in the early hours of Saturday, October 21.

Following his arrest officers carried out a search of his address as part of their investigation, and they found a number of items which they believe were stolen.

Cooper was questioned and later charged with attempted theft from an ATM and receiving stolen goods.

He appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Tuesday, November 28 when he was remanded into custody awaiting trial at a later date.