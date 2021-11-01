The incident occurred outside Crib Bar in Ripley at 12.30am on Sunday morning.

Carl Lewis, 29, of Greenaway Avenue, Ripley, is due to appear before magistrates in Chesterfield later this month.

A police officer was allegedly assaulted after attending an incident at Crib Bar on Church Street, Ripley. There were reports of disorder inside and outside the bar at 12.30am on Sunday, 31 October, involving a large number of people.

A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were also injured, and were taken to hospital.

Detective Inspector Steve Topham said: “We are still investigating what happened to the man and woman and the investigation to trace those responsible continues.