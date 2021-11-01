Man charged with assaulting police officer after disorder in Derbyshire town
A man was charged with assaulting an emergency worker after a police officer was allegedly punched in the head during an incident in a Derbyshire town.
Carl Lewis, 29, of Greenaway Avenue, Ripley, is due to appear before magistrates in Chesterfield later this month.
A police officer was allegedly assaulted after attending an incident at Crib Bar on Church Street, Ripley. There were reports of disorder inside and outside the bar at 12.30am on Sunday, 31 October, involving a large number of people.
A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were also injured, and were taken to hospital.
Detective Inspector Steve Topham said: “We are still investigating what happened to the man and woman and the investigation to trace those responsible continues.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far. If you were there that night and witnessed what happened, but have yet to contact police, I would urge you to do so.”