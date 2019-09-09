Man charged with 13 crimes after police pursuit on main Derbyshire road

A man has been charged with 13 crimes following a pursuit on the A38.

Officers tried to stop a BMW on the southbound carriageway near Pinxton at noon on Thursday, believing it to have been stolen.

The suspect appeared in court at the weekend.

It was stopped near Coxbench after colliding with police cars.

Sunny Sumal, 28, of Melton Avenue, Derby, has been charged with theft of a car, dangerous driving, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of using a car without insurance, criminal damage to police cars, criminal damage to the BMW, possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and possessing a knife, a hammer, a stun gun and a disguised stun gun in public.

He appeared before Derby magistrates on Saturday and was remanded into custody.

He is next due to attend Derby Crown Court on October 4.

