Man charged after incident at Chesterfield supermarket

A man is due to appear in court after an incident at a supermarket in Chesterfield.

Police said they attended reports of a disturbance at the Asda store on Sheffield Road, in Whittington Moor at around 12.40pm on Sunday.

A man was arrested by officers at the scene.

Ryan Scott, 26, of Chantrey Avenue, Newbold, was later charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He is set to appear before magistrates in Chesterfield on August 19.