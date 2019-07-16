Man charged after 'driving around with handgun' in Chesterfield 'road rage' incidents

A man has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm, cannabis and cocaine after being arrested in Chesterfield.

Dale Walker-Marsh, of Hornbeam Close, Hollingwood, was arrested in Hollingwood on Sunday (July 14).

The 25-year-old man was arrested on Hornbeam Close, Hollingwood, where he lives.

He is alleged to have been involved in a number of incidents of 'road rage' in Brimington on Saturday (July 13), say police.

Armed officers were deployed to the area at around 12.30pm following reports of a man driving around with a handgun.

Walker-Marsh has been released on bail and is due to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 30 July.

