Man charged after 'driving around with handgun' in Chesterfield 'road rage' incidents

A man has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm, cannabis and cocaine after being arrested in Chesterfield.
Dale Walker-Marsh, of Hornbeam Close, Hollingwood, was arrested in Hollingwood on Sunday (July 14).
He is alleged to have been involved in a number of incidents of 'road rage' in Brimington on Saturday (July 13), say police.
Armed officers were deployed to the area at around 12.30pm following reports of a man driving around with a handgun.
Walker-Marsh has been released on bail and is due to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 30 July.
