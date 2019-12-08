Man bailed as investigation into Derbyshire sex assault continues

A man who was arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Derbyshire has been bailed.

The assault took place at about 1.30am yesterday morning (Saturday, December 7) on part of the Nutbrook Trail between Straw’s Bridge nature reserve (Swan Lake) and the Kirk Hallam Community Academy.

A 33-year-old man, who was arrested a short time later in connection with the incident, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Derbyshire Police have a team of detectives investigating the assault and are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Were you in the area around the time? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously, or vehicles that seemed out of place?

The force have also have increased patrols in the area and say they would welcome anybocy coming to talk to officers.

If you have any information which may assist with enquiries, call 101, incident 82 of December.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.