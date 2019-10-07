Man attacked outside Derbyshire shop

A man has been assaulted outside a shop in South Normanton.

The attack happened near the Premier store in Market Place just before 9pm.

The victim was seen to by paramedics and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three men have also been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident 1118 of October 6.

