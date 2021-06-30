Man assaulted after ‘disturbance’ on busy Chesterfield main road

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Chatsworth Road, near the junction with Hipper Street West, in Chesterfield at around 9pm yesterday.

At the scene a large group of people were found in the street and officers were told that a man had been assaulted.

The man, who is in his 20s, was seen by paramedics and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

One witness described seeing ‘up to 30 youths fighting’ in the middle of Chatsworth Road and stopping traffic in the area.

Another claimed to have seen the group walking past pubs, with reports suggesting the disturbance broke out shortly after the England world cup match against Germany.

Derbyshire Constabulary say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the assault.

Anyone with information that may help police is asked to contact the force, using reference number 1257-290621.