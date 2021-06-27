Man arrested over theft of digger in Chesterfield after attempting to flee from police

Derbyshire Constabulary said they received a report of a brand new Midi JCB excavator being stolen by a number of males on Oxford Close, Brimington, at around 5pm on Friday, June 25.

According to the force, the caller gave a good eye witness description of the HGV being used to transport the piece of construction equipment, and its registration was passed to officers as they made their way to the area.

PC Williams, of Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team, was then able to locate the vehicle on the A619 Chesterfield Road towards Staveley.

A man has been arrested following the theft of an excavator in Brimington

It was then followed onto Cherry Tree Grove, in Mastin Moor, where the male driver decided to ditch the HGV and run from onto Worksop Road in an attempt to flee from police.

Posting on Facebook, Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “He was very quickly detained as he fell into a nettle bush and arrested by supporting officers from our North East section who were laying in wait.“Derbyshires Roads policing unit then carried out the necessary checks on the HGV, which was identified as a cloned vehicle, and they seized both the vehicles for forensics.

"A 43-year-old man from the Leeds area was arrested for numerous theft, burglary and traffic related offences committed in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

"He has since been interviewed and released under investigation whilst further enquires are made. He has now been issued with bail conditions not to enter Derbyshire.

"Staveley SNT would like to thank the quick thinking of the witness’ in this case which led to the arrest of the driver of the HGV and the recovery of a very expensive piece of Plant equipment. A brilliant bit of team work all round.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting quoting reference number 21*354360 or incident 808-250621.

You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or by completing an online contact form.

To report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.