Man arrested on suspicion of theft from three cars in Chesterfield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft from three cars in Chesterfield.

The 28 year old was stopped by police on Horse Chestnut Close at around 4.40am on Wednesday following a call from a resident who said they had seen someone trying car doors.

Three cars, which were parked on Hough Close, were found to have been broken in to.

The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Inspector Dave Nicholls, who is in charge of policing in the Chesterfield area, said: “I would like to thank local residents for their continued support and for calling us to report suspicious activity that night.

“By looking out for your neighbours you can help us to target and prevent crime, and keep our communities safe.”

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*525029 and name of the officer in the case, PC Matt Longmate, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.