Man arrested in connection with two shootings in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into two shootings in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in connection with a firearms discharge in Bassett Hill, Upper Langwith, Derbyshire, after officers carried out search warrants at two addresses in Leeds in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Police are also investigating a separate shooting in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham, at around 10.20pm on Saturday November 3 2018 as part of the wider enquiry.

Jordan Murray, 25, of Bestwood Park, has previously been charged with attempted murder in connection both the Fletcher Gate and the Bassett Hill incidents. He has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition in connection with both incidents.

Tarquin James, 28, of Woodthorpe, has also been charged with attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition in connection with the Fletcher Gate incident.

Officers have also charged Nathaniel Skerritt, 31, of Sherwood, with attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition in connection with the Fletcher Gate incident and possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition in connection with a warrant at a property in Sherwood on November 8.

Murray, James and Skerritt were all remanded in custody at previous hearings and are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (10 January).