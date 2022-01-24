Man arrested in connection with three burglaries after ‘dedicated police operation’ in Derbyshire town

A man has been arrested in relation to three different burglaries in a Derbyshire town after a police operation to tackle the growing number of break-ins.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 24th January 2022, 5:19 pm

The burglaries were committed in Dronfield on Saturday, December 18 - two in Gosforth Crescent and another in Chesterfield Grove.

A 30-year-old man, who is from Sheffield, was arrested and released on police bail while enquiries continue into the incidents.

Following a number of burglaries in the Dronfield area at the end of 2021, a dedicated policing operation was launched. Resources were drafted in from across the north-east of the county, with high-visibility and plain clothes patrols undertaken.

Detective Inspector Steve Topham said: “Myself and my officers are keenly aware of the huge impact that a burglary can have on victims of these crimes.

“To have the safety of home taken from you can leave people feeling incredibly vulnerable and as a force we work hard to ensure that those responsible for such crimes are brought to justice.