Man arrested following drugs warrant in Chesterfield

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for drug trafficking in Chesterfield.
Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary have conducted a warrant in Hollingwood where a man was arrested and has now been charged.
On Friday, April 27, officers executed a search warrant at on Works Road, Hollingwood.
A spokeswoman has said a "substantial amount of Class A drugs were recovered."
Stephen Foster of Spittal Green, Bolsover, was arrested for drugs trafficking offences.
The 42-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, April 28 and was charged with the same offence.