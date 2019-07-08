Man arrested after van crashes into Kirk Hallam food bank queue

A 37-year-old man from Long Eaton has been charged and remanded in custody following a collision in Kirk Hallam on Friday (July 5).

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a van and a number of people outside Kirk Hallam Community Hall in Kenilworth Drive.

Martin Casey was arrested at the scene of the incident and has been charged with the following offences:

One count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously

One count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent

One count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to do grievous bodily harm

He has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court at 10am today (Monday, July 8).

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that may be of help to the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police and include reference 19*348867 in any correspondence.

