Man arrested after teenage girl glassed at Derbyshire nightclub

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a teenage girl was hit with a glass in a Belper nightclub.

Police and paramedics attended after it was reported an 18-year-old girl had been hit with glass at Corn Exchange in King Street.

Stock image

The incident happened at 1.50am on Sunday, August 18.

A 25-year-old Belper man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following the incident.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment – her injuries are not yet known, but but are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A 25-year-old Belper man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent and has been bailed as enquiries continue.