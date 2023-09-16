Man arrested after stabbing victim 'in the neck' in coffee shop in Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident is understood to have happened at around 10am on the Costa Coffee branch in King’s Street, Belper.
Eye-witnesses described the man entering the store and stabbing the victim, understood to be a member of staff, in the neck.
At the time of reporting, there was a significant police presence at the scene where the man was arrested a short distance away.
One witness to the incident, who asked not to be named, said: “It was pandemonium. He just walked into the cafe and stabbed him. There was blood everywhere. It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Paramedics also arrived a short time later.
The condition of the victim is not known at this time.
Witnesses also described the alleged offender acting in an “erratic manner” in Derwent Street, close to Belper Library, shortly before the incident.
They described a trail of blood leading from Derwent Street into the town centre and officers were also spotted in Derwent street examining a denim jacket that appeared to have been abandoned outside the library.
Derbyshire Police have not yet put out a media release on the incident.
We will let you know more as the story unfolds.