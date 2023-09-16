News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Man arrested after stabbing victim 'in the neck' in coffee shop in Derbyshire town

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in a cafe in a Derbyshire town this morning (Saturday, September 16).
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 16th Sep 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident is understood to have happened at around 10am on the Costa Coffee branch in King’s Street, Belper.

Eye-witnesses described the man entering the store and stabbing the victim, understood to be a member of staff, in the neck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time of reporting, there was a significant police presence at the scene where the man was arrested a short distance away.

Police at the scene of the incidentPolice at the scene of the incident
Police at the scene of the incident
Most Popular

One witness to the incident, who asked not to be named, said: “It was pandemonium. He just walked into the cafe and stabbed him. There was blood everywhere. It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Paramedics also arrived a short time later.

Read More
Police appeal to trace man after pitch invasion and disorder at Chesterfield vs ...

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Paramedics at the Costa Coffee in Belper where the victim was being treatedParamedics at the Costa Coffee in Belper where the victim was being treated
Paramedics at the Costa Coffee in Belper where the victim was being treated

Witnesses also described the alleged offender acting in an “erratic manner” in Derwent Street, close to Belper Library, shortly before the incident.

They described a trail of blood leading from Derwent Street into the town centre and officers were also spotted in Derwent street examining a denim jacket that appeared to have been abandoned outside the library.

Derbyshire Police have not yet put out a media release on the incident.

We will let you know more as the story unfolds.